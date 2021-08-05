Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.