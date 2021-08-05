Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $80,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNSL. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

