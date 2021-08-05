Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. CIBC cut Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

