Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 12.51%.

GRBK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

