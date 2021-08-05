Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

