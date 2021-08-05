Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GHL opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $295.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

