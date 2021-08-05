Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.27. 4,201,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

