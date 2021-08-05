Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.61. 2,216,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,310. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $351.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

