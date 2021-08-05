Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grenke has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($54.12).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €36.18 ($42.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. Grenke has a 52 week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52 week high of €73.45 ($86.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.61.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

