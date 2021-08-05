Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.86

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 13061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,130,801 shares of company stock valued at $77,348,776. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

