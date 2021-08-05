Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Barry Gilbertson Buys 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson purchased 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

GRIO stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £71.30 million and a P/E ratio of -45.94. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

