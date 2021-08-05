Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Barry Gilbertson Buys 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson purchased 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).
GRIO stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £71.30 million and a P/E ratio of -45.94. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
