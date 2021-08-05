Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Groupon reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. 67,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

