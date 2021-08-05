GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

