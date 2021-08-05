H Malcolm Stewart Sells 33,350 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $149.07. 506,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

