Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF remained flat at $$40.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Halma has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.