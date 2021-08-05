Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 6th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.