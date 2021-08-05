Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.04 ($142.40).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €202.40 ($238.12) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

