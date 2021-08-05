Harbor Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,785. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

