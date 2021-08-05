Harbor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

