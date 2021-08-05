Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,076 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $48,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,997. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $191.54 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

