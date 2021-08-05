Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $179.86 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

