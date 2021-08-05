Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.29. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,425. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $415.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

