Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,351 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

