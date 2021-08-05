Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.99, a PEG ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

