Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.67 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

