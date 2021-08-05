HC Wainwright Raises Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $160.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67. Balchem has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.