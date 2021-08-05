Head to Head Analysis: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SMC and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 22.07% 9.22% 8.29% Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC and Chiyoda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 7.87 $1.14 billion $0.86 35.38 Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Summary

SMC beats Chiyoda on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

