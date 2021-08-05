Head-To-Head Analysis: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% Global Arena -193.46% N/A -237.60%

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Global Arena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 19.64 $16.07 million N/A N/A Global Arena $640,000.00 7.26 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UP Fintech and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 78.64%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

