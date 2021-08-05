Head to Head Contrast: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -176.63 Genetron $65.06 million 19.60 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Renalytix AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Renalytix AI and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A -41.31% -38.67% Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01%

Summary

Genetron beats Renalytix AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

