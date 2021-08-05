Head-To-Head Survey: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Abiomed presently has a consensus price target of $341.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 17.72 $225.52 million $4.94 67.04 Axonics $111.54 million 24.91 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -44.80

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abiomed beats Axonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

