Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

