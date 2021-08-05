Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

