Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 282,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

