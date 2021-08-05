Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

