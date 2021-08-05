Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.