HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $337.64 million and $88,882.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004774 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034056 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

