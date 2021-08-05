Helex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,281.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Helex has a market cap of $8,021.83 and $5,281.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Helex (HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

