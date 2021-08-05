Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,211 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.46. The stock had a trading volume of 96,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $267.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

