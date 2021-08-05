Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

