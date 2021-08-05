Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.75. 55,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,898. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

