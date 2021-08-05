Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 17,976 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.65. 163,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

