Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Holdings Lowered by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.99. 401,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,392. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

