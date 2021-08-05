Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.84

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 7487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

