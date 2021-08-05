Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $5.46 million and $1.89 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

