HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of HNI by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.07. HNI has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

