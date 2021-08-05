Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 326 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 4.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $333.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.