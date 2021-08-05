HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith Acquires 10,117 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,873. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $821.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

