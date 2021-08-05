HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

