Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $399,960.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
