Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $399,960.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

