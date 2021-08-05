Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,855. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

